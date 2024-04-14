Matt Hardy Addresses His Wrestling Future After AEW Contract Expires

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about his future after his AEW contract expired. You can check out some highlights below:

On his AEW contract status: “Sunday night into Monday morning at midnight, that is when my contract expired [last . So yes, I am a free agent right now, just negotiating and talking. I have interacted with everyone. Still interacting with AEW. And that’s where we’re at right now. You know. I — whenever my deal ended up running out, you know, that allowed me the opportunity to negotiate and speak to everyone available. Really weigh in on my options. And that’s what I’m doing right now.”

On his future: “If you’re an indie promoter and you’re listening to this, I have gotten so many texts and emails and stuff from independent promoters and whatnot. So I’m gonna hold off on that a little bit. I’m trying to figure out what I’m doing in the big scheme of things, and then I’ll kind of go from there. So I’m working on things, but if you don’t hear back from me, don’t take it personally. Because I’m very overwhelmed with all the people that have reached out and requested, especially indie promoters. But I’m working to get back to everybody as much as possible and I’m figuring out what I’m going to be doing. And I’m in no rush to do it. I’m also going to say that. I want to make sure I go to the best place possible. You know, I don’t want to make a quick decision. I want to make sure that I am doing the right thing for me long term. So that’s where I’m at.”

