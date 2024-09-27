Matt Hardy Gives Advice For Talent Who Leave WWE

Matt Hardy recently gave some advice to people who end up exiting WWE. The TNA star appeared on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation, he explained an important mindset for talent who depart the company to have.

“If you’re someone who’s left WWE and someone was leaving WWE after they were made there and they became successful there, I just think it’s important to have the confidence to bet on yourself and just know that it’s not necessarily the specific wrestling promotion,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “Just anywhere you go, you can thrive and you can change things up. You can evolve and you can do stuff different. You really put in the work, put in the work it takes to make yourself and bet on yourself.”

He continued, “And always if you go out and bet on yourself and you become successful and get over, you’ll end up back where you want to be. That’s one thing that’s beautiful about this business.”

Hardy’s last stint with WWE ended in 2020, which was followed by a run in AEW until earlier this year. He and his brother Jeff are now in TNA.