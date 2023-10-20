Matt Hardy Thinks AEW Should Utilize More Character-Focused Segments To Support Matches

Speaking on a recent episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the host offered his opinion on the creative side of AEW’s production process and suggested the company lean harder on character-based narrative segments to support the stories that contextualize the televised matches (per Wrestling Inc). Hardy cited the current work done by MJF and Adam Cole as a prime example of how similar creative productions can cultivate viewer investment in the events that happen in the ring. You can find some highlights from Hardy on the topic below.

On where he thinks AEW’s creative department should focus more of their efforts: “Personally, that’s my tick. Once again, I don’t own the company, I’m not paying the bills, so at the end of the day, it’s just my opinion when it’s all said and done. But I think if you look back at the stuff MJF and Adam Cole did, extremely entertaining vignettes, an interesting relationship, and it left you wanting to tune in because you’re not sure where it’s going to go next.”

On why character-focused segments pay off in the long run: “I think that’s the perfect synergy for taking a couple of characters — and both of them were perfect in the roles, right — and letting something play out where the story is what sucks the people in. And then when you have a great match on top of that, that’s the icing on the cake.”