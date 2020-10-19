wrestling / News
AEW News: Matt Hardy Shares Behind The Scenes Look At Dynamite Return, Big Swole on Her WWE Appearances, AEW Stars Play Among Us
– In the newest episode of The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, the AEW star shares a behind the scenes look at his return to Dynamite and being cleared to return to the ring. You can watch the video below.
– Big Swole talks about how her appearances in WWE shaped her, the advice Cedric Alexander gave her, and more in the debut episode of My Big Break.
– Colt Cabana shared a new video on his YouTube channel, which features Miro, Kip Sabian, and Excalibur playing Among Us. Here’s the description for the video:
In this game, Miro (FKA Rusev) is killing without a care in the world. Colt notices Kip right next to the murder and before he can report it, Excalibur sees Kip standing next to the body. Such a fun scene plays out. Enjoy from the video game AMONG US.
– Full review of last week’s AEW Dynamite on the debut episode of Dissecting Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley On How He Dealt With the Rusev & Lana Storyline, Getting Advice From Kurt Angle
- Bret Hart Rates Goldberg a ‘0/10’ Worker, Recalls Kick That Ended His Career
- Bruce Prichard On Tugboat Nearly Main Eventing WrestleMania VII Against Hulk Hogan, Decision To Turn Sgt. Slaughter Heel
- Paul Heyman on Why He Was Removed As Head of Raw Creative, Relationship With Vince McMahon