Matt Hardy Says AEW Locker Room Not Worried About Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Warner Bros. and Discovery are now one entity, and Matt Hardy recently discussed the AEW locker room’s reaction to their TV partner’s corporate change. Hardy discussed the merger on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and you can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the backstage reaction to the merger: “There’s zero, I don’t know of anyone that has been concerned about it. I haven’t seen any kind of worry or concern. It’s just business as usual and for the foreseeable future, I continue to see it as business as usual. Especially because the Dynamite show is doing great, it’s in the top five every single week, it’s a live program which people love and are really behind. You have to remember it’s only three years old, which is quite a statement that it’s in the top three to top five every week.”

On AEW’s prospects with WarnerMedia: “I also think Papa Khan is going to have another big TV deal whenever this runs out as well. Because the product has just been delivering so damn well. Pro wrestling has proven, especially over the last few years, that it is truly something that people will search out and they will find it and they will watch it. They will also stick through the commercials majority of the time too. It’s crazy, they’re really loyal, pro wrestling fans are very, very loyal and it’s a great place for advertisers to go for the product.”