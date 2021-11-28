Matt Hardy Discusses AEW Giving Its Fans Proper Payoffs In Storylines, What He Wants His Legacy To Be

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Matt Hardy discussed AEW giving its fans proper payoffs in storylines, what he wants his legacy to be in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Matt Hardy on AEW giving its fans proper payoffs in storylines: “I think one thing I’ve learned, the reason AEW is experiencing so much success now as opposed to WWE, and people are putting them in the same conversation even though AEW has only been around for two years, is because for the longest time, WWE had fans invest in watching their product, but they didn’t give them the proper payoffs. And I feel like AEW does that time and time again, and a lot of that comes from Tony Khan because in his heart, he is a diehard wrestling fan. He’s very much on the pulse of what wrestling fans want in 2021. So, I feel like the majority of fans, watch AEW are people that truly love pro wrestling and feel like they want to be rewarded. They want to watch these stories play out and watch the culmination of a big feud or rivalry. But sometimes, those fans don’t dig the out of realism stuff like supernatural, magic, or silly stuff – even like when Jericho and MJF did the dance routine. I feel like that is part of pro wrestling.”

On what he wants his legacy to be in wrestling: “I almost want to be remembered for just being one of the most passionate wrestlers of all time. Because I am. I’m one of those guys who, I love this, I grew up a huge fan, and I was able to do it, I was able to achieve some success and I’ve always been very passionate in everything I’ve done. And I also wanna be remembered as being a fearless wrestler, not necessarily from the aspect of like taking chances and taking risks, even though I have done my fair share of that. Fearless from a creative aspect of not being afraid to try different things. And sometimes they work and they’re a huge hit and a success. Sometimes they don’t, and then you go back to the drawing board. So, I would like to be remembered for being a fearless competitor, especially from a creative aspect. I’ll take somewhat of a physical aspect too, athletically, but also just being a very passionate wrestler, one of the most passionate wrestlers of all time.”

