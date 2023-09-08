Matt Hardy Says AEW Is Experiencing a Positive Atmosphere Backstage

According to Matt Hardy, AEW is in a good headspace currently based on what he saw backstage at Dynamite on Wednesday. Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the wrestler explained that spirits were high even with all the recent upheaval at the promotion and the fairly short production period for the show (per Fightful). You can find a highlight from Hardy and listen to the most recent episode below.

On the tone backstage at Wednesday’s Dynamite: Very positive. [Wednesday] was extremely positive. I was at All Out because there were talks of us possibly having a match, possibly doing a couple of things. It ended up we weren’t needed for it so we were able to get home on Sunday night. I watched the majority of the show, and I was so proud of everyone on the roster. They killed it. They busted their ass and went out there and worked so hard and were so entertaining. It was such a good show, even though it was put together in the last week, but it was still a killer show. What a fantastic pro wrestling show. The vibe was great there that day. The vibe at Dynamite and Rampage was great as well. AEW is very healthy and in a positive place.”