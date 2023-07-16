Matt Hardy on AEW Potentially Expanding PPV Event Schedule

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the recent report of AEW potentially expanding its current pay-per-view event schedule. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on AEW’s current PPV model: “It’s intriguing. I think one of the things that makes AEW so solid and so great is that all the matches usually have a good and decent amount of time to tell a backstory, which leads up to that match. There’s history in all the matches, there’s a reason for these guys to be fighting, there’s a reason you want to see this fight, there’s a reason you want a certain guy to win and whatnot. That’s one of the beautiful things about pro wrestling. Even if you look at WWE back in the day, when they had the big four, when they had Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series, it just felt like those pay-per-views were bigger deals. I think in some ways, that made the pay-per-view feel like a bigger deal, and you buy it like it’s a bigger deal. I feel like if you have a pay-per-view every month, you don’t have the time to have a story that builds up and festers for three or four months. You have to get it done within four-five weeks if you’re doing them monthly. So that’s different.”

On potentially having a PPV per month: “With that same thing being said, if you’re having great pay-per-views constantly on a regular basis and you can do it every single month, then that means you’re upping your intake when it comes to dollar value. So I could see that happening. Something I’ll throw out is you could maybe keep it fresh, if the rosters are big enough on Dynamite and on Collision, maybe you could have in January is a Dynamite pay-per-view, February is a Collision pay-per-view, March, Dynamite, and you alternate each and every month. Maybe one of those months, you have Dynamite versus Collision and it’s like the World Series pay-per-view of pro wrestling.”