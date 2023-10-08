Matt Hardy On Being Part of AEW Rampage Trios Title Match, Says Anthony Bowens Thanked Them Afterward

The Hardys and Isiah Kassidy battled The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn for the AEW World Trios Titles on AEW Rampage a couple weeks back, and Hardy recently weighed in on the match. The match took place on the September 29th episode with the champions retaining the titles. Hardy discussed the match on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Bowens thanking them after the match: “Anthony Bowens came back he said, ‘I just want to thank you and Jeff. I don’t think you realize when I was growing up you guys were my favorite. You guys made me feel like it’s okay to be different, you don’t have to be like everybody else. It was really such an honor and it was such a pleasure to be in the ring with you tonight. It means so much to me,'”

On facing Bowens: “It was cool to get in the ring with him. He’s great, he’s a great guy and I just love everything that he stands for.”