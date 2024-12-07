Matt Hardy Doesn’t Think AEW Will Let Talent Out Of Their Deals After Ethan Page’s NXT Success

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Ricky Starks’ situation with AEW as the promotion hasn’t used him since March and extended his deal for one year. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ricky Starks’ situation with AEW: “Well, I can’t speak into the reasoning they’re not using them, because I don’t know those details, obviously. But I can say, I grew to like Ricky Starks so much. I love some Ricky Starks. We had a greeting. He would always hit me. He said, ‘What’s up, RN?’ That’s what he would call me every time that I ran into him. And that kind of became our thing back and forth, and I’ll leave that to your imagination, what it might be. But I’ve got a lot of love for Ricky Starks. I think he’s extremely talented, he’s extremely charismatic. And I think he gets it, he gets the wrestling business and I can see him being a big star in the future, especially if he gets the correct opportunity.

“As far as guys being there under contract, I guess if there is a dispute and maybe someone voices an opinion that is contrary to your company, or saying he doesn’t want to work there, or whatever it may be. And once again, I don’t know any of this. But I get Tony Khan holding someone under contract until the end of their deal. I mean if they’re being paid, it is what it is, and you signed a contract. But that happens in business all the time, so that’s nothing new in pro wrestling. So that is one of those things that I’m not going to be too critical of, because that’s just kind of how business is conducted in the big scheme of things.”

On it not being right for a promoter to hold onto a talent who doesn’t want to be there: “In theory, if you signed a contract you have made this agreement to do that, to do that time. So it is what it is. Now, I’m very different. I could see if someone did not want to be — if I’m the boss, I am not the boss. But if I was the boss and someone asked me like, Hey’, I’m not happy here, I would like to move on. I would like to do this. I’d like to do that.’ I get that. And I would probably think a little differently, like, if someone doesn’t want to be here, like, and I’m paying them just to sit at home, I would probably release people. But I think after the Ethan Page deal, where he’d asked for his release, and he was granted his release. And then he shows up at NXT, and then he becomes a hit at NXT, I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime in the near future.”

