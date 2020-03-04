Matt Hardy Says He’s Aged Out of WWE, Wants to Go Somewhere Where He Can Maximize His Creativity, Explains What He Wants, Thanks Vince McMahon

On the latest episode of Busted Open, Matt Hardy discussed how he thinks he has aged out of WWE, how grateful he is to Vince McMahon, and how he is now looking for more creative control over his character going forward. Highlights are below.

On promotions not giving their talent enough creative freedom: “That’s an issue that I know people talk about with WWE every once in awhile, I think you have to, if you have a talent that you have faith in and you trust, you gotta get out of their way and let them do their thing. I think you try and collaborate with them, you give them feedback, you give them suggestions, but you have to let them be them. If you give them something that isn’t them, it comes off as being phony in some ways.”

On being grateful to Vince McMahon: “If it wasn’t for Vince McMahon giving me an opportunity 20+ years ago, I wouldn’t have had this life that I have right now. So I will always be grateful to him for that, even if there are things, like later on, that we didn’t see eye to eye on, it is what it is, that’s business. And I feel like when it comes to Vince and the WWE, in some ways, I’ve kind of aged out, and I think kind of, my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn’t one of their priorities, and that’s fine, and I get that, and I understand that and that’s no issue, I don’t have any resentment towards anyone. I’m very happy with the time I had there, I’m happy I got to come back and lead WWE like being an employee that was like waving the flag and working as hard as I possibly could, that WrestleMania 33 moment was amazing.”

On getting to do Broken Matt Hardy in WWE: “I’m very happy that I got the opportunity to do a version of Broken Matt Hardy there, it wasn’t all that I would’ve liked it to be, it would’ve been nice if I would’ve had more say in what I was doing, but it is what it is. And then when it was all said and done, I went there, they treated me great the whole while, I had great conversations with everyone that was there. Creatively, we’re just on different pages.”

On wanting to go somewhere where he can maximize his creativity: “Nothing against them [WWE], it was just time for me to go somewhere else and where I want to maximize and optimize my creativity, and especially what my role’s going to be, especially if I want to be involved in a prominent role somewhere else for the last 3-4 years I have left to do this, and that’s where we’re at.”

On what he is looking for in where he goes next: “I am looking to have a much bigger say in my creative process, and I just kind of want to put my ideas out there, I want to bounce them off people, I want to collaborate, I want them to help me make them better, and then I want to do my thing. And I think I want to be utilized in a way that I should be utilized for a 45 year old who has been doing this for 28 years where it’s like you’re not wrestling every single night, your character kind of takes the priority over your actual athletic performance, although I am, right now I’m in the best shape I’ve been in in a long, long time.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.