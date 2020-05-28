wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Agrees That WWE Squandered The Hardys After Their Return at WrestleMania 33
– Earlier today, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy took to Twitter to respond to a tweet by wrestling podcast host Jim Valley on how poorly WWE utilized The Hardys after they returned at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and got a huge reaction. You can read Matt Hardy’s response to Jim Valley below.
Initially, Jim Valley wrote, “DVDs? What year is it? The Hardys got the biggest reaction at WM33 and then went nowhere. There’s a difference between licensing products & proactively selling superstars other than Hogan, Savage, Michaels, Taker, Rock and Austin. There are lots of fans who aren’t being serviced.”
Matt Hardy later wrote in response, “You’re correct, Jim. We were insanely hot coming into WM33, but our usage was squandered. I am grateful for the return & time there, but it could’ve been SO much better. You can keep an act hot & a money maker without it being a forced focal point of the show. AEW grants me this.”
You’re correct, Jim. We were insanely hot coming into WM33, but our usage was squandered. I am grateful for the return & time there, but it could’ve been SO much better. You can keep an act hot & a money maker without it being a forced focal point of the show. AEW grants me this.
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Trashes AEW Stadium Stampede Match, Says He’s Ashamed of Everyone Involved, Says Jim Ross Is Hurting His Legacy
- News on If Mike Tyson Is Scheduled To Work Next AEW Dynamite, Another Former UFC Star, Actor, & Jersey Shore Star Also Part of Brawl
- Becky Lynch on Why Stepping Away for Her Pregnancy Was the Right Choice, Discusses the Option of Returning to the Ring Later On
- Vampiro Apologizes to Chris Jericho, Isn’t Sure What He Did To Offend Him, Also Apologizes to Taya Valkyrie Over AAA Drama