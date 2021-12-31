wrestling / News
Matt Hardy and Kyle O’Reilly Want To See The Hardy Boyz vs. reDRagon
In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy spoke about being happy to see the name ‘reDRagon’ being used again for the team of Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. It was their team name in ROH, but didn’t make the jump with them to WWE when they became part of the Undisputed Era. Hardy also noted that he’d like to team with his brother Jeff against Fish and O’Reilly.
He wrote: “Gotta be honest – It was great to hear the team name of “reDRagon” & the finisher “Chasing the Dragon” on #AEWDynamite tonight.. @theBobbyFish & @KORcombat are HUGE pickups for @AEW. It’s a team that @JEFFHARDYBRAND & I always wanted to wrestle against.”
O’Reilly replied: “This is rad. It would be an honor to wrestle the Hardy Boyz.”
This is rad. It would be an honor to wrestle the Hardy Boyz. #aewdynamite https://t.co/B6aC2zTQdK
— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 30, 2021
