WWE News: Matt Hardy and Others Comment On NXT’s USA Debut, Johnny Gargano Set For Lilian Garcia’s Podcast, Booker T Comments On Boxing

– Matt Hardy, Andrade and Ariya Daivari all commented on NXT premiering on USA, which happens this Wednesday, September 18.

Excited for @WWENXT to start LIVE on USA this Wednesday. It’s an INCREDIBLE opportunity for all of the EXTRAORDINARILY talented superstars there. Truthfully, I wouldn’t mind bringing some DELETION to Wednesdays. https://t.co/XwONJqd81Z — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 14, 2019

.@WWENXT is where the future was born. @Zelina_VegaWWE and I brought honor back to the NXT Championship, and now the whole world gets to see it in a bigger spotlight on @USA_Network. Congrats 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 #WeAreNXT #ElIdolo #LaMuñeca pic.twitter.com/mthXZo9fl7 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) September 14, 2019

After the CWC, @TonyNese and I tagged against TM61 at @WWENXT. Before the bell rang, the crowd started chanting, "all these guys!" @FullSail always showed love. Excited to see it live every week on @USA_Network. Never know who's going to show up. pic.twitter.com/H0rKr62pD2 — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) September 14, 2019

– Johnny Gargano is set to appear on Lilian Garcia’s podcast this Monday. Lilian also said that she will debut a bonus episode on September 19, the day after NXT debuts on the USA Network.

In honor of @WWENXT premiering LIVE on the @USA_Network Sept 18th, @JohnnyGargano joins #ChasingGlory NEXT MONDAY! You can catch this EXCLUSIVE episode when it drops ON VIDEO via youtube/liliangarcia.com! Also stay tuned for a BONUS EPISODE of Chasing Glory dropping Sept 19th! 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Vr4YnWoBU8 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) September 14, 2019

– Booker T recently joined Fox Sports to talk about PBC Boxing.