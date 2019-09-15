wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy and Others Comment On NXT’s USA Debut, Johnny Gargano Set For Lilian Garcia’s Podcast, Booker T Comments On Boxing

September 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Matt Hardy, Andrade and Ariya Daivari all commented on NXT premiering on USA, which happens this Wednesday, September 18.

– Johnny Gargano is set to appear on Lilian Garcia’s podcast this Monday. Lilian also said that she will debut a bonus episode on September 19, the day after NXT debuts on the USA Network.

– Booker T recently joined Fox Sports to talk about PBC Boxing.

