wrestling / News
Matt Hardy and Private Party to Speak Tonight on Dynamite
– Besides Miro making his AEW in-ring debut tonight, AEW announced that we will be hearing from Matt Hardy and Private Party later tonight on Dynamite. On last week’s episode, some appeared to have snuck up on Hardy and attacked him, leaving him with a hurt knee, with Private Party checking on him. They are likely going to address that attack later tonight.
AEW Dynamite will air later tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Will Hobbs vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa
* Chris Jericho appears
* Miro to make in-ring debut
* We’ll hear from Matt Hardy & Private Party
BREAKING DYNAMITE NEWS
➡️ @ToBeMiro will make his AEW in-ring debut TONIGHT on Dynamite!
➡️ We will bear from @MATTHARDYBRAND & Private Party tonight.
WATCH #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/4JbZLiipbk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Regrets With Not Making Dustin Rhodes A Bigger Star In WCW, Lex Luger Jumping From WWE To WCW
- More Details On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Retribution Storyline
- Backstage Update on Main Roster Talking About COVID-19 Outbreak in NXT
- Eric Bischoff On The Flaws Of The WarGames Concept, Team Hogan vs. The Dungeon Of Doom At Fall Brawl 1995