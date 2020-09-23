Matt Hardy and Private Party to Speak Tonight on Dynamite

– Besides Miro making his AEW in-ring debut tonight, AEW announced that we will be hearing from Matt Hardy and Private Party later tonight on Dynamite. On last week’s episode, some appeared to have snuck up on Hardy and attacked him, leaving him with a hurt knee, with Private Party checking on him. They are likely going to address that attack later tonight.

AEW Dynamite will air later tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Will Hobbs vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa

* Chris Jericho appears

* Miro to make in-ring debut

* We’ll hear from Matt Hardy & Private Party