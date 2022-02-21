wrestling / News

Matt Hardy and Private Party Trade Shots on Twitter, Jeff Hardy Referenced

February 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Hardy Front Office Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

After Matt Hardy walked out on Private Party a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, it seems the team is still unhappy with him. The three traded shots on Twitter, which included references to Matt’s brother Jeff and his firing from WWE.

Matt wrote: “Hope you can get more out of the underachieving Private Party then I could, @AndradeElIdolo. I’ll be watching #AEWDarkElevation closely.

Isiah Kassidy replied: “Underachieving??? Lol. @MATTHARDYBRAND. I bet if we had your brother leading us, we would’ve BEEN Tag Team Champions by now. Tune into #AEWDarkElevation tonight tho.

Matt added: “Nah, dawg. If that was the case, your asses would’ve been released too.

