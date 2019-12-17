Matt Hardy and Ricochet Praise Each Other On Twitter After RAW

Matt Hardy and Ricochet had their first ever singles match last night on RAW, as part of a gauntlet match to determine the #1 contender for the US title. Ricochet would defeat Hardy but end up getting defeated by Humberto Carrillo. Hardy ended up posting to Twitter about “getting back to being true to what I am,” which resulted in the two praising each other for the match.

Ricochet wrote: “Was a honor being in there with you. Even got you to go back to your old spot monkey ways! Thank you.”

Hardy replied: “My brother-love that I got to work with you last night. You are absolutely INCREDIBLE. In a perfect world (or a #BROKEN Universe) we’d have a lengthy rivalry. And yes, you brought out my Spot Monkey ADDDICCKKSHUUUNN, damn you! I’m so happy you’ve found success in The GREAT GAME.”

