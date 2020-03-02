Matt Hardy Announced For Post-WWE Appearance

– Matt Hardy has booked his first post-WWE appearance. It was announced that Hardy will be at The Big Event 18 in New York this Saturday, March 7.

Braun Strowman, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker are also set to appear.

Hardy announced at midnight on Monday that he let his WWE contract expire, making him a free agent. Hardy cited that he was on different pages with WWE as he wants creative freedom. He did not rule out a return to WWE.

You can find more information on The Big Event by clicking here.