Matt Hardy Announces He Will Appear On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

In a post on Instagram, Matt Hardy announced that he will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with exclusive footage from the Hardy Compound. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Brodie Lee in action

* Kenny Omega in action

* Wardlow in action

* Matt Hardy returns