wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Announces He Will Appear On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 18, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Matt Hardy announced that he will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with exclusive footage from the Hardy Compound. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee in action
* Kenny Omega in action
* Wardlow in action
* Matt Hardy returns
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Shares His Reaction to Howard Finkel’s Passing, Recalls Finkel’s Dedication to WWE And Positive Atttitude
- Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley Trade Shots Over Colby Covington’s WWE Comments
- Promotions Cut Ties With Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Following Racist Tiktok Video
- PJ Black Reveals Reaction of ROH Roster To Marty Scurll Getting Creative Position