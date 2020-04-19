wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Announces He Will Appear On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

April 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy AEW Dynamite

In a post on Instagram, Matt Hardy announced that he will appear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with exclusive footage from the Hardy Compound. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian
* TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee in action
* Kenny Omega in action
* Wardlow in action
* Matt Hardy returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Matt Hardy, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading