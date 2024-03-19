wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Attends WWE Raw in Hometown of Raleigh, NC (Video)
March 19, 2024 | Posted by
– As some may already know, Matt Hardy and his wife, Reby Hardy, were in attendance at last night’s edition of WWE Raw, which was held in Hardy’s hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. Hardy was watching the show from a skybox, and his wife shared a clip on TikTok of fans lining up to take photos with the former WWE Superstar, which you can view below.
As previously reported, Hardy’s current AEW contract is said to be up at the end of this month. He said on his podcast that he’s still in the midst of negotiations for a new contract.
@rebyhardy I couldnt believe it ! 😱 #househardy #wrestling #wwe #matthardy #northcarolina #hardyboyz matt hardy #wrestlemania ♬ son original – WweUniverse
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Mercedes Mone’s Deal with AEW, Confirmed To Be Multi-Year
- Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Pulled From Active WWE Roster, Listed As ‘Out of Action’
- Arn Anderson On His Biggest Issue With Marc Mero’s Johnny B Badd Gimmick
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos