Matt Hardy Would ‘Bank’ on Mercedes Mone Joining AEW
February 11, 2024 | Posted by
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW’s Matt Hardy was asked about Mercedes Mone possibly joining AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Matt Hardy on the rumored Mercedes Mone has signed with AEW: “I don’t know, but I would bank on it.”
On what Mone would do for the women’s division: “It’s gonna definitely boost the women’s division without a doubt. I mean, she’s one of the top women in the world. She has a huge, loyal, dedicated following, so yeah, it would be a big deal. It’d be a huge boost to the women’s division.”
It’s believed that Mone will make her AEW debut at AEW Big Business. The event is scheduled for March 13 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
