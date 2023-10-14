– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy discussed Ricky Starks and Big Bill becoming the new AEW Tag Team Champions last week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on Big Bill becoming tag champion: “I’m very happy for him. Obviously, we worked with him whenever we were doing the Firm storyline, and he did the deal where he came and he was in the Firm Deletion match. But there was a time where The Firm, they knew they were going to split those guys up, and they just beating them every week, and they just beating them and beating them. I know he got very frustrated, and I said, ‘Dude, I know it’s frustrating, and it’s really get into a groove and get frustrated. But it’s just like anything else, just make the most out of whatever you have to work with,’ and he’s been doing that. He’s had a great and positive mental attitude, and he really has. He’s made the most out of everything he’s been given to work with, and you can see it’s finally starting to show off now. It’s great that he is in that slot, and he’s a good dude, he’s worked really hard. He’s in a very good spot now in AEW, he’s one-half of the tag team champs, so it’s very cool. Also happy for Ricky Starks, I like Ricky Starks a lot too.”

Hardy on Ricky Starks’ potential: “I like Ricky. I think Ricky has a ton of potential, and I like seeing him utilized in a nice spot like this, highlighted as a tag team champion and getting that big win over FTR. I dig it. I think Ricky is going to be a very important building block for AEW going forward in the future.”

Ricky Starks and Big Bill defeated FTR on last weekend’s AEW Collision to win the tag titles.