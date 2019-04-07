wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Feels Blessed to Be In His Thirteenth WrestleMania
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy is happy to be at WrestleMania 35, a place that he thinks everyone wants to be able to compete. Hardy spoke with Devdiscourse for a piece about the PPV and said that he feels “blssed” to be competing at his thirteenth iteration of the PPV.
“I just think WrestleMania (is) one of those things that a professional wrestler or a sports entertainer wants to check off their bucket list,” he said. “Everybody wants to be in (at least) one WrestleMania. How blessed I’m to be in 13 and have been around for so many of them.”
Hardy is competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the match he won last year.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Takes Multiple Shots At AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)
- More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face
- Pics of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler From WWE Hall of Fame