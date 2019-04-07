Matt Hardy Feels Blessed to Be In His Thirteenth WrestleMania

– Matt Hardy is happy to be at WrestleMania 35, a place that he thinks everyone wants to be able to compete. Hardy spoke with Devdiscourse for a piece about the PPV and said that he feels “blssed” to be competing at his thirteenth iteration of the PPV.

“I just think WrestleMania (is) one of those things that a professional wrestler or a sports entertainer wants to check off their bucket list,” he said. “Everybody wants to be in (at least) one WrestleMania. How blessed I’m to be in 13 and have been around for so many of them.”

Hardy is competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the match he won last year.