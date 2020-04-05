Matt Hardy Responds to Boneyard Match Being Compared to Broken Universe, Says He Envisioned Cinematic Matches As New Branch of Wrestling Years Ago

Matt Hardy tweeted after WrestleMania 36 about the Boneyard Match being compared to the Broken Universe. Hardy said that he envisioned cinematic matches as a new branch of wrestling years ago and that the Broken Universe will leave its mark.

“My twitter feed exploded.

Thanks for all the love, folks.. I’m truly honored. Cinematic matches 100% work with the right characters, scenario & fanbase – I envisioned them as a new branch of pro wrestling years ago.

Much like TLC did, The #BROKEN Universe will leave its mark.”