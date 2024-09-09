Matt Hardy Calls Bronson Reed WWE’s Most Underrated Star, Praises Chad Gable

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Bronson Reed being the most underrated star in WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bronson Reed being the most underrated star in WWE: “He’s the first person who came to mind. I was just thinking about that. When he was doing that avalanche splash — what was it called? The Tsunami Splash, right? When he was doing that over and over, that was very cool. And it did get him hot very quickly.”

On Chad Gable: ” I would almost say the person I would like to see get heated back up again and go into something, even though he’s a pretty big star, and he’s been established, is Chad Gable, maybe. I think Chad Gable is so talented and so good, but I feel like he’s just kind of been — and it’s one of those times. I mean, pro wrestling is like the cosine curve, right? You go up, you go back down a little bit. You go up, you go back down a little bit, you go up. Unless you’re a tippity-top guy, you know that just constantly kind of stays on a level like this, up top. I think Chad Gable would like to see him be back on the upswing again and get a few wins, get some momentum, and whatnot.”

