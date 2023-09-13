Matt Hardy Says Bryan Danielson Has Been a Teacher and Role Model in AEW

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy explained why Bryan Danielson has been great for AEW, calling him a teacher and role model for younger talent.

He said: “Bryan Danielson’s great. I can’t say enough positive, good things about him. Since he’s come in he’s been the role model and the teacher that you want because he’s very understanding and if someone wants to work out he’s there to get with them, he will be there early to work with people. He’s also very level-headed, he’s very calm, he has an amazing mentality. He loves pro wrestling, obviously everybody knows that. But, he is just the perfect guy to transition into a position of being a leader and being able to help mold younger talent. He’s an exemplary human being and an exemplary talent as well, so lots of love for Bryan Danielson.“