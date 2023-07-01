Matt Hardy Comments on Bryan Danielson Wrestling After Arm Break At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

Bryan Danielson worked the final 10 minutes of his match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door with a broken arm, and Matt Hardy recently weighed in on the situation. Hardy spoke on the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast and talked about Danielson continuing the match and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Danielson continuing the match after his arm break: “It’s crazy how once you’re a lifer and you’ve been around doing this for a while and you’re very passionate about the pro wrestling game — it’s almost instinctual. Once you get 10 years deep or whatever, just to finish a match hurt, you’re used to being hurt. I’m used to being hurt, and Bryan Danielson, he’s one of those guys, too. I mean, he’s dealt with a ton of injuries in his career, and it’s unbelievable how high pain tolerance is for pro wrestlers in general. He went out there and it was a clean break, as you could see in the x-ray, and then he wrestled 10 more minutes afterward, which is quite an astounding feat, and also performing on a very high level during this 10 minutes with a legitimately fully broken bone. So I give him props for doing that, for being tough. ”

On being worried about Danielson: “At the same time, being an older individual, I also get worried about guys that go out there and they get hurt and they keep going because I worry about their wellbeing as time goes on. But I can’t be one to speak on it because I’ve done it several times myself in the past.”