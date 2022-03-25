Matt Hardy, Butcher React to Jeff Hardy’s Wild Spot on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy took a big leap on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and Matt Hardy and the Butcher took to social media to react. On Wednesday night’s show, the Hardy Boys, Darby Allin, and Sting battled The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party in a tornado tag match. During the match, Jeff climbed up onto a ledge near concessions and leapt off in a Swanton Bomb onto The Butcher and The Blade, as you can see below.

The spot led to quite the reaction on social media, and you can see reactions from Matt and The Butcher below (along with the spot itself):