Matt Hardy Calls for People to Work Together to Overcome the Coronavirus Pandemic
– Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy released a video on his YouTube channel today, asking people to work together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. You can see his thoughts on the matter in the video player below.
Matt Hardy called for unity and showed support for social distancing, noting it’s going to take a “group effort” to get society back to normal. He stated the following:
“I know a lot of people are so aggravated and annoyed that we’re having to minimize our life and we’re having to take away a lot of our luxuries in so many ways, but you know man, for the next few weeks, let’s let these luxuries go. And let’s be smart, so we can get back to living life in a normal fashion. That’s the only way we’re going to beat this. That’s the only way we’re going to contain this. And once again, it is not going to be one person that overcomes this. It’s gonna take a group effort. And we really have to work hard right now, take action right now, and let’s get past this. Let’s get past this coronavirus pandemic. We’re all in this together. This is a real thing, and we have to stick together, and we have to work together to get past this and get back to normal. And that’s what I want. I want our society to feel safe, feel comfortable and get back to normal. It’s gonna take all of us to do it. Let’s do it and stick together. Thanks guys.”
