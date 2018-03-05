Matt Hardy Challenges Bray Wyatt to Ultimate Deletion at Hardy Compound (Video)

– Matt Hardy laid out the Ultimate Deletion challenge to Bray Wyatt, to take place at the Hardy Compound. You can see video of the segment beloiw, which took place after Wyatt beat Heath Slater on Raw.

Hardy said that the Great War wasn’t yet over, and said that the Ultimate Deletion would be too great for the realm of WWE. As such, it would have to take place at The Hardy Compound. It was followed by a video of the compound that included Vanguard 1’s first appearance on WWE TV.