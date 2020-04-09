wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Challenges Chris Jericho to Elite Deletion on AEW Dynamite (Video)
April 8, 2020 | Posted by
Matt Hardy has laid out the challenge for his latest Deletion, challenging Chris Jericho on this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s episode Hardy appeared in a video from the Hardy compound and responded to Jericho’s comments from last week. He took shots at Santana and Ortiz, then invited Jericho to the Hardy Compound for an Elite Deletion.
Jericho has not responded to the challenge as of yet. You can see video of the segment below:
#LeChampion @IAmJericho vs. DAMASCUS, the ESSENCE that is currently fueling #BROKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND in an Elite Deletion?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/RK0t9KwvRa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 9, 2020
