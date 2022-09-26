Matt Hardy Talks About Changing Steel Cage Matches To Be Less “Anticlimactic”

On the latest episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler discussed his perspective on the concept and execution of a Steel Cage match and what aspects of the familiar formula he would change if given the choice (via Fightful). After talking about the details of his own experiences in the cage, Hardy addressed some fan questions and offered the following as a potential update to the format:

“I’m okay with escaping the cage, but the one thing I would definitely remove is that you can go through the door. I’ve hated that rule since day one. It’s super anticlimactic. [The fact that] you can walk out the door and step on the floor is boring. If you’re going to do it and say you can escape the cage and win, then you have to go over the top of the cage. So that way, it adds some excitement to the match.”

You can catch the complete episode below.