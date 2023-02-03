Matt Hardy Talks About Character Ideas For Potential Return Of Broken Matt

Matt Hardy’s in-ring persona has gone through a number of various iterations, and Hardy hinted at possibly reviving his Broken Matt character after his recent appearance on Being The Elite. In a discussion of the topic on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler offered a peek behind the curtain on his thought process regarding his storyline with Ethan Page and Private Party (via Fightful). You can read a highlight and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On how he might bring Broken Matt back in the future: “A few weeks ago on BTE, people saw Broken Matt for a second. The mentality behind that clip was that was in my mind. You see me being buddy-buddy with Ethan Page, I look in the mirror for a second. He really threatened to fire Isiah, he was really having a terrible attitude towards Isiah. You can tell that it hurt Matt Hardy, when he went to the bathroom and he was on his own. It was a little bit of a look into my mind and my soul, and kind of where I’m at. You can see that I was very frustrated with having to go along with this with Ethan Page, that might help you read the story a little bit and where I’m at in actuality. But I was almost so frustrated with having to roll with Ethan Page’s punches that you can see Broken Matt was starting to appear. Not only am I old and beat up and 31 years deep and broken physically, I was also broken emotionally and mentally. I think if you see Broken Matt Hardy again, which I think there’s a great opportunity you do, it’s gonna be a very different version. It’s gonna be much more based in reality and just a guy who is broken physically, mentally, and emotionally, a lot of it because of Ethan Page.”