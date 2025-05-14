– Matt Hardy announced his tag team partner against The Nemeths (Nic and Ryan Nemeth) for the TNA World Tag Team Titles at TNA Under Siege 2025. It will be Matt Hardy and Leon Slater challenging The Nemeths for the tag titles.

TNA Under Siege 2025 takes place on Friday, May 23 at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. It airs live on TNA+. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Victoria Crawford

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Nemeths vs. Matt Hardy & Leon Slater

* Trick Williams & Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry & Elijah

* Cody Deaner vs. Eddie Edwards

Deaner gets a contract extension if he wins