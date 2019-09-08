Matt Hardy Says He Wasn’t Making Fun of Chris Jericho, Jericho Responds

Matt Hardy took to Twitter Saturday evening to clarify that his parody about the AEW Title belt being stolen was not him making fun of Chris Jericho: “For the record, I am not making fun of @IAmJericho. I just saw an opportunity to make a cute parody of last week’s wacky events & remind people of how entertaining I can be. Chris is a great friend & is an industry master of evolution & reaction. ENJOY!”

For the record, I am not making fun of @IAmJericho. I just saw an opportunity to make a cute parody of last week’s wacky events & remind people of how entertaining I can be. Chris is a great friend & is an industry master of evolution & reaction. ENJOY! https://t.co/bQyJvPaQrl https://t.co/nLaXkiOTPb — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 7, 2019

Jericho responded that he loved Hardy’s parody: “I loved it! It was OUTSTEEEEEENDING!!!!”

I loved it! It was OUTSTEEEEEENDING!!!! https://t.co/bcZeZvoML5 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 8, 2019

Here’s Matt’s original parody tweet.