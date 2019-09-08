wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Says He Wasn’t Making Fun of Chris Jericho, Jericho Responds

September 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Chris Jericho AEW

Matt Hardy took to Twitter Saturday evening to clarify that his parody about the AEW Title belt being stolen was not him making fun of Chris Jericho: “For the record, I am not making fun of @IAmJericho. I just saw an opportunity to make a cute parody of last week’s wacky events & remind people of how entertaining I can be. Chris is a great friend & is an industry master of evolution & reaction. ENJOY!”

Jericho responded that he loved Hardy’s parody: “I loved it! It was OUTSTEEEEEENDING!!!!”

Here’s Matt’s original parody tweet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Ashish

More Stories

loading