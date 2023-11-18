Matt Hardy on Christian Cage Not Liking The Hardys at First

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy noted how Christian Cage earlier in their career expressed anger when The Hardys first got signed to WWE. Matt Hardy stated the following on Christian not liking The Hardys at first (via WrestlingInc.com):

“He was real mad when he heard we got signed. He’s like, ‘How did those Hardy guys get signed?’ And he said, ‘I remember you guys were having a match against [Can-Am Express members Doug] Furnas and [Phil] LaFon, and I knew you were talking to WWE and stuff, and Jeff went for that Asai moonsault off the top and slipped, and fell down on his back to the floor. And [Christian] said, ‘I got so happy.’ He said, ‘I hated those Hardy guys just because they got signed and I didn’t.'”

Later on, The Hardys would go on to have quite the feud with the team of Edge and Christian and WWE for multiple years of their careers.