WWE News: Matt Hardy Claims To Be The True Stable Genius, WWE Poll on Which Superstar Will Win 1st Ever Women’s Rumble
January 8, 2018
– Matt Hardy has posted the following on Twitter making reference to Donald Trump’s recent, calling himself the true “stable genius”…
I am the TRUE #StableGenius. pic.twitter.com/4jmSwF0xMc
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 8, 2018
– WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which Superstar Will Win The 1st Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match?” You can check out the current results below…
38%- Asuka
13%- Paige
7%- Becky Lynch
7%- Sasha Banks
6%- Charlotte Flair
6%- Nia Jax
4%- Alexa Bliss
4%- Mickie James
1%- Carmella
1%- Alicia Fox
2%- Bayley
0%- Dana Brooke
1%- Lana
0%- Liv Morgan
1%- Mandy Rose
3%- Naomi
1%- Natalya
0%- Ruby Riott
0%- Sarah Logan
0%- Sonya Deville
1%- Tamina
3%- Other