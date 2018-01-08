WWE News: Matt Hardy Claims To Be The True Stable Genius, WWE Poll on Which Superstar Will Win 1st Ever Women’s Rumble

– Matt Hardy has posted the following on Twitter making reference to Donald Trump’s recent, calling himself the true “stable genius”…

– WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which Superstar Will Win The 1st Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match?” You can check out the current results below…

38%- Asuka

13%- Paige

7%- Becky Lynch

7%- Sasha Banks

6%- Charlotte Flair

6%- Nia Jax

4%- Alexa Bliss

4%- Mickie James

1%- Carmella

1%- Alicia Fox

2%- Bayley

0%- Dana Brooke

1%- Lana

0%- Liv Morgan

1%- Mandy Rose

3%- Naomi

1%- Natalya

0%- Ruby Riott

0%- Sarah Logan

0%- Sonya Deville

1%- Tamina

3%- Other