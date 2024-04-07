Matt Hardy Addresses CM Punk’s Negative AEW Comments

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about CM Punk’s MMA Hour interview where he discussed AEW, his issues with The Elite, Colt Cabana, Tony Khan, Jack Perry, and more.You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk’s negative AEW comments: “Certainly made for a lot of news. No doubt about that. It definitely created a lot of chatter, which is a good buzz, I guess, for the WrestleMania event. I mean, people were definitely talking about it. People were talking about CM Punk’s comments. As far as some of the things he said? To me, it’s very CM Punk, you know. For better or for worse, it’s just very CM Punk. It’s just very much who he is. Right?”

On Cody Rhodes speaking highly of AEW: “The Cody stuff was cool. I love how Cody still has great respect and greatly acknowledges the Bucks and Kenny and, you know, Tony [Khan], just for starting AEW. Because it is so important to the industry. And that’s one of the reasons I’m just such a big fan of AEW, because it is important. I think it is paramount for the health and just the survival of the industry. Because competition just makes everything better. It gives people that, you know, are moved out of one place another option. It’s a huge positive, no matter which way you slice it.

“But I do love that Cody does acknowledge positives about it. And I think that the fact of the matter is, AEW is going to be a very controversial subject when discussed on any kind of WWE programming. Specifically depending on who the person is and like, what their stance is on it and — it’s hard. And I know we talked about this a lot, especially with you. You know, being a journalist, talking about having checks and balances. And when someone just starts ranting, they’re not able to go all the way into their narrative and control their narrative where you can, you can issue checks and balances and keep them in check. That’s something that is very interesting here. Because like, you have some guys that can do that themselves. And then you have some guys that don’t want to do that at all and they just want to take their narrative and push it to the end. And that’s kind of how I leave that.”

