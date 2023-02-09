Matt Hardy Says Cody Rhodes’ Jump to WWE Was Good For Wrestling

Matt Hardy is a big fan of Cody Rhodes, and thinks that his jump from AEW to WWE was good for the wrestling business. Rhodes won the Royal Rumble earlier late last month and is headed to a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and Hardy talked about the situation on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. You can check out the highlights below:

On Rhodes’ jump to WWE: “I got to spend a lot of time with Cody whenever we did the pandemic, we were in Jacksonville for 18 months. We got to know everybody pretty well, because we were there for extended amounts of time, especially doing Dark tapings till 2 AM 3 AM in the mornings at times. So it was cool, man. I thought Cody killed it when he first came to WWE. I think him leaving AEW and going to WWE, the first major jump from AEW to WWE, you know, I think it’s good for business. I think it’s good for interest, I think it’s good for wrestling fans. I think it’s just good for the entire wrestling business in general.”

On Rhodes’ Rumble win: “So, I was very happy for him to come back and I was happy that he won the Royal Rumble, and I think that he was the guy that should have won the Royal Rumble. I like that they went that direction, and I’m really interested to see what him and Roman are going to do at Mania. Really love the the mini-match that he and Gunther had at the end of that as well. It was reminiscent of Sean Michaels and Undertaker in San Antonio 16 years before.”

