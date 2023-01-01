Matt Hardy Commends The Acclaimed For “Sticking To Their Guns”

On a recent episode of his podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the wrestler offered some praise to AEW’s The Acclaimed for their fan engagement and ability to connect with their audience (per Wrestling Inc). Hardy shared a comparison between The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn’s own former faction, D-Generation X, on keeping with a performance that resonates with their fans even in the face of administrative pushback. You can read a highlight from Hardy and listen to the full episode below.

On The Acclaimed’s commitment to the bit and Hardy’s own comparable experiences: “The scissoring thing, there was one point where they were told they shouldn’t be doing that, but they still kept doing it and then it got over organically on its own in the most incredibly huge way possible. It speaks volumes about them and I love that they did it. It reminds me of when I was doing the ‘V1’ hand sign and Stephanie McMahon said, ‘You really shouldn’t do that, it’s never going to get over.’ I still kept doing it and it worked, it got over, and it’s still around now. Good for them for sticking to their guns.”