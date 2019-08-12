WWE News: Matt Hardy Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Re-Debut as The Fiend, Ric Flair Appears With Street Profits

– Matt Hardy was delighted at Bray Wyatt’s return as the Fiend at SummerSlam. Hardy, who tagged with Wyatt, posted the following to Twitter after the latter’s win over Finn Balor:

The Lake of Reincarnation is very POTENT. The ESSENCE of Abigail may have been DELETED, but now #TheFIEND has taken control of Bray Wyatt’s VESSEL. #SummerSlam DELIGHTFUL! https://t.co/m9eZq8Qux3 — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 12, 2019

– Ric Flair appeared on the broadcast in a backstage segment with the Street Profits