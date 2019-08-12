wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Re-Debut as The Fiend, Ric Flair Appears With Street Profits

August 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Matt Hardy was delighted at Bray Wyatt’s return as the Fiend at SummerSlam. Hardy, who tagged with Wyatt, posted the following to Twitter after the latter’s win over Finn Balor:

– Ric Flair appeared on the broadcast in a backstage segment with the Street Profits, as you can see below:m

