Matt Hardy Comments on Criticism of Ultimate Deletion, Says Feedback Has Been Largely Positive

March 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ultimate Deletion Matt Hardy Raw

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter commenting on criticism of Ultimate Deletion as well as fan support over the match. You can see his posts below, which were replies to fans discussing the match.

Ultimate Deletion took place as the main event of Monday Night Raw, and while Vince McMahon reportedly believed it would bomb, the company is considering it a success.

