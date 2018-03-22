Matt Hardy Comments on Criticism of Ultimate Deletion, Says Feedback Has Been Largely Positive

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter commenting on criticism of Ultimate Deletion as well as fan support over the match. You can see his posts below, which were replies to fans discussing the match.

Ultimate Deletion took place as the main event of Monday Night Raw, and while Vince McMahon reportedly believed it would bomb, the company is considering it a success.

I'm loving all of the confusion/hate the #UltimateDELETION is receiving. Art is a subjective. Paintings can be interpreted in many different ways. A painting is a picture. What you all have just watched was a motion picture. — Robert $tack (@swengib914) March 20, 2018

The #UltimateDELETION was absolutely LOVED by the majority of the audience. And the other small percentage, which were confused/disliked were EXTREMELY vocal as it EVOKED EMOTION.. I ABSORB ALL OF THOSE ENERGIES & GROW STRONGER—> https://t.co/zycbLRhQmD https://t.co/tvZD8b7rIQ — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2018

.@MATTHARDYBRAND is insanely f**king talented. Greatest new character in the business in a decade or more. #UltimateDELETION. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 20, 2018