WWE News: Matt Hardy Comments on Having a Third Boy, Anniversary of Steve Austin’s ‘Austin 3:16’ Speech
June 23, 2019
– Matt Hardy shared a new video in which he discussed the stresses involved in having a third baby boy on the way. Hardy announced on Saturday that he and Reby’s child on the way will be a boy:
– As you can see below via the ’90s WWE Twitter account, today is the 23rd anniversary of Steve Austin’s famous “Austin 3:16” speech that he delivered after beating Jake Roberts to win the 1996 King of the Ring:
23 years ago today, @steveaustinBSR gives his iconic "Austin 3:16" speech after beating @JakeSnakeDDT, to win The King Of The Ring. pic.twitter.com/FkQT3LNLwh
— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 23, 2019
