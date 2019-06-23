wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Comments on Having a Third Boy, Anniversary of Steve Austin’s ‘Austin 3:16’ Speech

June 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy Raw WWE Main Event

– Matt Hardy shared a new video in which he discussed the stresses involved in having a third baby boy on the way. Hardy announced on Saturday that he and Reby’s child on the way will be a boy:

– As you can see below via the ’90s WWE Twitter account, today is the 23rd anniversary of Steve Austin’s famous “Austin 3:16” speech that he delivered after beating Jake Roberts to win the 1996 King of the Ring:

Matt Hardy, Steve Austin, Jeremy Thomas

