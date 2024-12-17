Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff’s Swanton At TNA Final Resolution

Jeff Hardy did a swanton bomb out of the stands to the floor at TNA Final Resolution, and Matt took to social media to comment on it. The Hardys battled Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards in a TNA World Tag Team Championship defense at Friday’s TNA+ event. Matt posted a fan video of the swanton, which saw Jeff hit the move off a railing in the crowd through a table onto Edwards as you can see below.

Matt wrote:

Here’s an absolutely amazing fancam viewpoint of @JEFFHARDYBRAND’s extraordinary Swanton Bomb from #TNAFinalResolution. It’s unbelievable that after 33 years of physically damaging his body via pro wrestling, Brother Nero can still do this with pinpoint accuracy. Jeff is an anomaly. We are both blessed to be healthy enough to be doing this at such a high level. by @KinzaTracks”

The Hardys picked up the win over the former champions to retain their titles.