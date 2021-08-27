Matt Hardy Comments On ‘Buzz’ Surrounding Adam Cole, Talks About Being His ‘Mentor’ In ROH

In a post on Twitter, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy leaned into his character a bit while talking about the buzz surrounding Adam Cole. It is widely believed that Adam Cole’s deal with WWE expires today, as the last word as that he hadn’t re-signed with the company. Either way, it was previously reported that he wasn’t going to be part of the NXT brand going forward.

Hardy wrote: “#TBT 2014 Lots of buzz on @AdamColePro right now. I’m not surprised at all, he’s one of the elite in this industry. Let’s not forget – The #KingMaker Big Money Matt was his original mentor in ROH, of course he’s gonna be a rock star.”