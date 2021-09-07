wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Comments on Jeff Hardy Trending on Twitter After Appearing in Raw 24/7 Title Segment
– WWE Superstar and former World champion Jeff Hardy has been a trending topic of discussion on Twitter after appearing in a WWE 24/7 title segment last night on Raw. AEW roster member and former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy took note of Jeff trending on Twitter and directed a message toward his brother and retweeted his happy birthday message from a week ago.
Many fans appeared to voice their displeasure with Jeff Hardy’s place on the card last night. Jeff Hardy appeared as almost an afterthought in a throwaway 24/7 title segment, despite Hardy’s history in the company as a top veteran and former world champion.
Matt Hardy wrote on his brother, “Gonna RT this Jeff Hardy birthday post because he’s trending on Twitter.. Cuz Brother Nero is universally loved & we all want the best for him.” You can view Matt Hardy’s tweet below.
Gonna RT this Jeff Hardy birthday post because he’s trending on Twitter..
Cuz Brother Nero is universally loved & we all want the best for him. https://t.co/AKukNsm9Nc pic.twitter.com/6dbQaI3bsX
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 7, 2021
