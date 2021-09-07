Matt Hardy Comments on Jeff Hardy Trending on Twitter After Appearing in Raw 24/7 Title Segment

– WWE Superstar and former World champion Jeff Hardy has been a trending topic of discussion on Twitter after appearing in a WWE 24/7 title segment last night on Raw. AEW roster member and former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy took note of Jeff trending on Twitter and directed a message toward his brother and retweeted his happy birthday message from a week ago.

Many fans appeared to voice their displeasure with Jeff Hardy’s place on the card last night. Jeff Hardy appeared as almost an afterthought in a throwaway 24/7 title segment, despite Hardy’s history in the company as a top veteran and former world champion.

Matt Hardy wrote on his brother, “Gonna RT this Jeff Hardy birthday post because he’s trending on Twitter.. Cuz Brother Nero is universally loved & we all want the best for him.” You can view Matt Hardy’s tweet below.