Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut, Who He Wants Want Them To Face

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on Jeff’s debut in a new video. As noted earlier, Jeff made his first appearance in the company to help Matt, Darby Allin, and Sting fend off Andrade El Idolo and the rest of the AHFO.

After the appearance, Matt released a preview clip of this week’s Extreme Life of Matt Hardy talking about the debut. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On what Jeff’s debut means: “It means that it’s time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. There’s one last major title we need to win and that’s the AEW World Tag Team Titles. It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in and especially on a big platform and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever.”