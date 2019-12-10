Matt Hardy Comments on Latest WWE Run, Says He’s ‘At Peace’ Regarding His 2010 Exit

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Tuesday to talk about the state of his career, noting that he’s happy with his current WWE run and “at peace” with how his 2010 exit went down. Hardy followed his posts last night about his “Raw slump” with a post today discussing how he felt he had to return to the company to finish his career “in the right way. I didn’t want 2010 to be my finale.”

He added that he “returned in the most EPIC way & repaid my debt. I waved the #WWE flag with pride & worked hard to be a model employee. My conscience is clear & I am at peace.”

Hardy’s 2010 WWE exit came after he had publicly lobbied for his release. When the company announced it in October of that year, Hardy celebrated.

There is no indication as of now that this is some statement of being done with WWE or wrestling. Hardy’s contract is reportedly up in March of 2020, according to a report from late last month.