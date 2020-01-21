wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Comments on Raw Match: ‘At This Rate There Won’t Be Many More’
– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to comment on his match on tonight’s Raw, teasing that more could be in short supply soon. Hardy posted to Twitter to comment on his quick loss to Erick Rowan, thanking fans for their support and noting that his losing stream since returning in November left him trending on Twitter.
Hardy closed the post with, “Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more.” Hardy’s WWE contract is up in March.
WOW! Thanks for all the love & support from around the world.
I’m trending #17 worldwide because of my @WWE slump & string of #RAW TV losses.
Hope you’re enjoying my #WWE TV appearances.. At this rate there won’t be many more. pic.twitter.com/2OoxiLdIEh
— Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 21, 2020
