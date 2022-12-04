wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Comments On The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy and Vince McMahon, Says Vince Liked Him A Lot
December 3, 2022 | Posted by
In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about the working relationship between his brother Jeff and former boss Vince McMahon.
He said: “I think Vince liked Jeff a lot. He could tell he was different, he was out there. When people say ‘Charismatic Enigma,’ that is like the perfect description of who he is. … You don’t understand why he’s doing what he’s doing. It’s just f***ing cool that he’s doing it. He has a very interesting dynamic, and I think Vince saw a lot of his personality shining through and saw how he had that rock star complex.“
